DALLAS (KDAF) — Frisco shoppers will soon be able to have the option of a second H-E-B!

Next month, the popular Texas grocery store chain says it will begin construction on its second location in Frisco. In the DFW area, Frisco and Plano both opened H-E-B stores last year.

The store will be located at HWY 380 and FM 423, serving east Denton County residents. “This new store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B.

The store is set to open in late 2024.