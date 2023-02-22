HOUSTON (KIAH) Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) has secured $5 million in federal funding for Houston METRO’s Westheimer BOOST Project, an east-west crosstown bus route with the highest ridership in the METRO system and in all of Texas. The funding will be used to enhance the bus route with bus stop improvements, new shelters, improved passenger information, and easier boarding platforms and safe all-door access.

To highlight the funding, Congresswoman Fletcher and representatives of Houston METRO, including Board Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran and President Tom Lambert, held a press conference at a bus stop in front of Kolache Factory at South Shepherd St. and Westheimer Rd. in Houston on Wednesday, February 22 at 8:30 a.m. to share more details on the improvements.

Last year, Congresswoman Fletcher requested funding specifically for the Westheimer BOOST Project through the Community Funded Project process. Recently, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, a bipartisan government funding bill that funds essential programs, including the Westheimer BOOST Project.

The Westheimer BOOST Project is an important part of Houston METRO’s efforts to improve public transportation in the region, and the $5 million in federal funding secured by Congresswoman Fletcher will help make the project a reality.