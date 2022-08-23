DALLAS (KDAF) — Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you guessed it and we know you’re elated about it, college football is back! Week one of the college football season begins promptly on Saturday, August 27 and we’ve got some Texas schools on the schedule.

We’re just as excited as you are that college football is back on the weekend schedule to devour hours and hours of all the football excitement and it seems week one starts on Aug. 27 and will end on Monday, September 5. Monday night college football? Yes, but it doesn’t involve a team from the Lone Star State so, who cares?

Let’s get to business, here’s a look at who, what, and when Texas schools will be playing week one of the college football season.

Saturday, Aug. 27

North Texas at UTEP – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 1

No Texas schools on the schedule.

Friday, Sep. 2

TCU at Colorado – 9 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Sep. 3

Sam Houston at Texas A&M – 11 a.m. on SEC Network

UTEP at Oklahoma – 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Houston at UTSA – 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Texas State at Nevada – 4:30 p.m.

Rice at USC – 5 p.m. PAC12

Albany at Baylor – 6 p.m. on BIG12/ESPN+

SMU at North Texas – 6:30 p.m.

Murray State at Texas Tech – 7 p.m. on BIG12/ESPN+

UL Monroe at Texas – 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network

Sunday, Sep. 4

No Texas schools on the schedule.

Monday, Sep. 5

No Texas schools on the schedule.