DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing in cooler weather before a potentially rainy and stormy weekend in North Texas.

Seasonable temperatures are expected to end the work week with lows ranging from near freezing in Bowie to the mid-50s over Central Texas.

“A cold front will return temperatures to more seasonable values today through Friday. Rain chances will arrive by Friday, making for a cold and damp end to the work week,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

North Texas should expect a cloudy and wet weekend before a sunny and warm start to next week.

“Except for a brief cool down Friday, mild temperatures are expected this weekend through early next week with highs mainly in the 70s and lows generally in the 50s. The weekend will be cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday night through early Monday morning. A few strong storms will be possible,” the center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas