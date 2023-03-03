DALLAS (KDAF) — Cold cuts, get your cold cuts here, as we’re helping you get the best sandwiches in the state in 2023, you can never go wrong with some deli meat at lunchtime.

National Today said, “Check out different cold cuts: chicken loaf, corned beef, dutch loaf, prosciutto ham, meatloaf, mortadella, chorizo, bierwurst, and more. Prefer vegetarian fare? Try out the varied faux meats from the refrigerator section at local grocery stores.”

It’s National Cold Cuts Day on Friday, March 3 and we checked out a report from Love Food to help give you an idea of where the best sub sandwiches can be consumed in Texas to properly celebrate this holiday and lunch every day.

For the Lone Star State, Austin’s Tucci’s Southside Subs takes the top spot due to their deli meats and insanely tasty cheesesteaks.

“Locally sourced deli meats and freshly baked bread are used for the very special hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks turned out at the popular Tucci’s Southside Subs, owned by Pennsylvania-born David Tucci. The two shops, both in South Austin, are go-to places for classic Italian subs so good that they put every other sandwich in the shade. They make a great veggie sub too, although everything on the menu is delicious,” the report said.