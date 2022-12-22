DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness.

A report from Trips to Discover developed a list of the most festive Christmas towns in every state across the country, “Even in small towns or places that never see snow, you’ll find plenty of holiday magic, from boat parades to dazzling light displays. It doesn’t matter where you live, one of these towns is sure to be nearby as we’ve listed the most festive places to visit in every state, from a snowy Bavarian town in the Pacific Northwest to balmy Florida and everywhere in between.”

Texas’ representative lies just outside of Austin in the city of Wimberley for its tree lighting, Holiday Trail of Lights, and, of course, its small-town charm.

“One of the most charming Christmas towns in Texas, Wimberley hosts a tree lighting and the Holiday Trail of Lights, which begins on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and ends on New Year’s Eve. The 8-acre walk-through display includes a Yule Log where you can roast hot dogs and marshmallows, providing a fun family evening,” the report said.