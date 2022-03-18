PLANO (KDAF) — The City of Plano hosted a Twitter town hall, answering questions from various city residents. Here are some of the things we learned from city officials:

Q: When I call 911 what kind of information should I provide first?

City officials say call centers will ask three questions:

What is the location of the emergency?

What is the phone number you’re calling from in case of a disconnection?

What happened?

Q: Someone had a low-riding go-kart on the road recently near my home. Is that street legal and should I have reported it?

If you see a vehicle that may be unsafe or juvenile, call police and they will investigate.

Q: How can I report an animal welfare concern?

Report concerns to Plano Animal Services at 972-769-4360. Call as soon as you see an issue.

Q: How can we make streets safer for bicycle riders?

Bike riders are encouraged to follow the rules of the road while on the road and to drive defensively. Though officers cannot be present everywhere at all times, they will take action if they see someone driving aggressively near bikers.

To see the full town hall, go to the City of Plano’s Twitter page.