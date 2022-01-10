DALLAS (KDAF) — January 11-17 marks Dallas’ 40th annual MLK Celebration Week and is meant to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., with events running all week highlighting issues of opportunity, equity and inclusion.

City officials say events will include a day of prayer, day of service, job fair, a wreath-laying ceremony and more.

The virtual wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 starting at 10:00 a.m. To register for the ceremony, click here.