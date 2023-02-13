Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,724,151 which is 764% higher than the state average of $315,451.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Texas

#1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX: 11

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 11

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 5

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Texas

1 / 30

Stacker

#30. Double Oak

– Typical home value: $823,879

– 1-year price change: +9.4%

– 5-year price change: +65.3%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

2 / 30

Stacker

#29. Copper Canyon

– Typical home value: $837,963

– 1-year price change: +9.6%

– 5-year price change: +63.5%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

3 / 30

Stacker

#28. Dripping Springs

– Typical home value: $840,820

– 1-year price change: +2.3%

– 5-year price change: +88.5%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

4 / 30

Stacker

#27. Kendalia

– Typical home value: $846,685

– 1-year price change: +28.2%

– 5-year price change: +66.1%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

5 / 30

Stacker

#26. Colleyville

– Typical home value: $860,530

– 1-year price change: +11.9%

– 5-year price change: +53.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

You may also like: Texas is the #5 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

6 / 30

Stacker

#25. Lakeway

– Typical home value: $880,630

– 1-year price change: +2.9%

– 5-year price change: +81.3%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

7 / 30

Stacker

#24. Terrell Hills

– Typical home value: $885,545

– 1-year price change: +6.5%

– 5-year price change: +33.9%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

8 / 30

Stacker

#23. Round Mountain

– Typical home value: $921,959

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +71.8%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

9 / 30

Stacker

#22. Olmos Park

– Typical home value: $952,942

– 1-year price change: +8.4%

– 5-year price change: +34.2%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

10 / 30

Stacker

#21. The Hills

– Typical home value: $983,275

– 1-year price change: +5.1%

– 5-year price change: +82.7%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Texas

11 / 30

Stacker

#20. Bee Cave

– Typical home value: $1,011,839

– 1-year price change: +5.5%

– 5-year price change: +84.8%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

12 / 30

Stacker

#19. Shavano Park

– Typical home value: $1,027,834

– 1-year price change: +9.6%

– 5-year price change: +44.1%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

13 / 30

Stacker

#18. Bellaire

– Typical home value: $1,043,572

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +14.5%

– Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

14 / 30

Stacker

#17. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $1,045,291

– 1-year price change: +6.0%

– 5-year price change: +97.4%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

15 / 30

Stacker

#16. Lucas

– Typical home value: $1,047,001

– 1-year price change: +13.2%

– 5-year price change: +63.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

You may also like: Severe cold wave: How climate change has affected Texas

16 / 30

Stacker

#15. Parker

– Typical home value: $1,048,985

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +63.3%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

17 / 30

Stacker

#14. Round Top

– Typical home value: $1,094,690

– 1-year price change: +21.1%

– 5-year price change: +89.5%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

18 / 30

Stacker

#13. Sunset Valley

– Typical home value: $1,132,952

– 1-year price change: +2.9%

– 5-year price change: +87.1%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

19 / 30

Stacker

#12. Bear Creek

– Typical home value: $1,152,708

– 1-year price change: +7.0%

– 5-year price change: +145.3%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

20 / 30

Stacker

#11. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $1,165,698

– 1-year price change: +13.4%

– 5-year price change: +65.0%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Texas

21 / 30

Stacker

#10. Southlake

– Typical home value: $1,174,015

– 1-year price change: +13.9%

– 5-year price change: +56.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

22 / 30

Stacker

#9. Volente

– Typical home value: $1,220,661

– 1-year price change: +5.5%

– 5-year price change: +103.3%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

23 / 30

Stacker

#8. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $1,295,094

– 1-year price change: +8.2%

– 5-year price change: +41.6%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

24 / 30

Stacker

#7. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $1,560,738

– 1-year price change: +7.8%

– 5-year price change: +101.4%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

25 / 30

Stacker

#6. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1,862,696

– 1-year price change: +13.4%

– 5-year price change: +62.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

You may also like: What to know about workers’ compensation in Texas

26 / 30

Stacker

#5. University Park

– Typical home value: $1,977,324

– 1-year price change: +11.3%

– 5-year price change: +39.8%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

27 / 30

Stacker

#4. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $2,348,103

– 1-year price change: +7.0%

– 5-year price change: +39.6%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

28 / 30

Stacker

#3. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $2,377,730

– 1-year price change: +13.6%

– 5-year price change: +40.0%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

29 / 30

Stacker

#2. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,393,075

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +88.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

30 / 30

Stacker

#1. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,724,151

– 1-year price change: +5.6%

– 5-year price change: +92.7%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Texas