Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and Beautiful New House.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,646,189 which is 739% higher than the state average of $315,235.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Texas

#1. Austin-Round Rock: 12

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington: 11

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels: 4

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Double Oak

– Typical home value: $844,264

– 1-year price change: +23.6%

– 5-year price change: +73.8%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#29. Round Mountain

– Typical home value: $849,278

– 1-year price change: +22.5%

– 5-year price change: +70.3%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#28. Copper Canyon

– Typical home value: $857,472

– 1-year price change: +23.2%

– 5-year price change: +69.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#27. Colleyville

– Typical home value: $883,013

– 1-year price change: +24.9%

– 5-year price change: +59.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#26. Round Top

– Typical home value: $885,302

– 1-year price change: +22.3%

– 5-year price change: +81.4%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#25. Hudson Bend

– Typical home value: $887,360

– 1-year price change: +18.5%

– 5-year price change: +92.0%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#24. Terrell Hills

– Typical home value: $922,114

– 1-year price change: +16.2%

– 5-year price change: +43.0%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#23. Lakeway

– Typical home value: $933,421

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +94.9%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#22. Dripping Springs

– Typical home value: $938,612

– 1-year price change: +26.5%

– 5-year price change: +105.6%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#21. Bear Creek

– Typical home value: $985,178

– 1-year price change: +35.7%

– 5-year price change: +168.5%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#20. Olmos Park

– Typical home value: $987,891

– 1-year price change: +19.2%

– 5-year price change: +40.4%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#19. The Hills

– Typical home value: $1,007,628

– 1-year price change: +21.0%

– 5-year price change: +95.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#18. Shavano Park

– Typical home value: $1,037,407

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: +47.4%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#17. Bellaire

– Typical home value: $1,051,810

– 1-year price change: +11.6%

– 5-year price change: +14.2%

– Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

#16. Parker

– Typical home value: $1,070,754

– 1-year price change: +29.6%

– 5-year price change: +68.7%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#15. Lucas

– Typical home value: $1,085,716

– 1-year price change: +32.2%

– 5-year price change: +74.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#14. Bee Cave

– Typical home value: $1,090,898

– 1-year price change: +23.3%

– 5-year price change: +99.3%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#13. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $1,132,809

– 1-year price change: +31.1%

– 5-year price change: +111.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#12. Southlake

– Typical home value: $1,199,989

– 1-year price change: +27.1%

– 5-year price change: +64.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#11. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $1,211,042

– 1-year price change: +28.1%

– 5-year price change: +67.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#10. Sunset Valley

– Typical home value: $1,227,479

– 1-year price change: +21.7%

– 5-year price change: +99.6%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#9. Volente

– Typical home value: $1,293,707

– 1-year price change: +20.6%

– 5-year price change: +113.3%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#8. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $1,361,533

– 1-year price change: +22.5%

– 5-year price change: +48.7%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#7. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $1,562,970

– 1-year price change: +23.1%

– 5-year price change: +108.1%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#6. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1,808,795

– 1-year price change: +28.4%

– 5-year price change: +65.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#5. University Park

– Typical home value: $2,074,884

– 1-year price change: +26.9%

– 5-year price change: +45.8%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#4. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $2,373,188

– 1-year price change: +20.3%

– 5-year price change: +45.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#3. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $2,392,189

– 1-year price change: +26.0%

– 5-year price change: +42.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#2. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,527,633

– 1-year price change: +21.1%

– 5-year price change: +99.6%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#1. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,646,189

– 1-year price change: +19.4%

– 5-year price change: +96.6%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

