DALLAS(KDAF)—Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 15, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.69%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Texas

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 12

#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX: 10

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 5

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

1 / 30

Stacker

#30. Dripping Springs

– Typical home value: $771,213

– 1-year price change: -9.2%

– 5-year price change: +75.0%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

2 / 30

Stacker

#29. Sunrise Beach

– Typical home value: $776,161

– 1-year price change: +2.7%

– 5-year price change: +84.1%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

3 / 30

Stacker

#28. Prosper

– Typical home value: $776,894

– 1-year price change: -4.8%

– 5-year price change: +54.3%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

4 / 30

Stacker

#27. Kendalia

– Typical home value: $788,803

– 1-year price change: -5.2%

– 5-year price change: +55.6%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

5 / 30

Stacker

#26. Double Oak

– Typical home value: $791,576

– 1-year price change: -0.8%

– 5-year price change: +35.2%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

6 / 30

Stacker

#25. Lakeway

– Typical home value: $804,653

– 1-year price change: -7.7%

– 5-year price change: +63.5%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

7 / 30

Stacker

#24. Terrell Hills

– Typical home value: $835,466

– 1-year price change: +0.2%

– 5-year price change: +29.6%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

8 / 30

Stacker

#23. Colleyville

– Typical home value: $850,266

– 1-year price change: -0.5%

– 5-year price change: +42.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

9 / 30

Stacker

#22. Copper Canyon

– Typical home value: $854,056

– 1-year price change: -2.3%

– 5-year price change: +54.3%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

10 / 30

Stacker

#21. The Hills

– Typical home value: $891,199

– 1-year price change: -7.4%

– 5-year price change: +51.7%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

11 / 30

Stacker

#20. Shavano Park

– Typical home value: $919,138

– 1-year price change: +1.5%

– 5-year price change: +35.2%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

12 / 30

Stacker

#19. Bee Cave

– Typical home value: $946,190

– 1-year price change: -5.7%

– 5-year price change: +62.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

13 / 30

Stacker

#18. Olmos Park

– Typical home value: $952,344

– 1-year price change: -0.5%

– 5-year price change: +16.6%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

14 / 30

Stacker

#17. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $959,548

– 1-year price change: -7.9%

– 5-year price change: +75.9%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

15 / 30

Stacker

#16. Bellaire

– Typical home value: $997,331

– 1-year price change: +2.4%

– 5-year price change: +17.1%

– Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

16 / 30

Stacker

#15. Sunset Valley

– Typical home value: $998,175

– 1-year price change: -4.9%

– 5-year price change: +53.5%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

17 / 30

Stacker

#14. Volente

– Typical home value: $1,018,971

– 1-year price change: -9.0%

– 5-year price change: +84.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

18 / 30

Stacker

#13. Parker

– Typical home value: $1,020,355

– 1-year price change: -2.3%

– 5-year price change: +54.5%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Learn more

19 / 30

Stacker

#12. Lucas

– Typical home value: $1,031,276

– 1-year price change: -4.3%

– 5-year price change: +55.2%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#11. Round Top

– Typical home value: $1,031,748

– 1-year price change: +16.5%

– 5-year price change: +183.9%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

21 / 30

Stacker

#10. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $1,166,158

– 1-year price change: -0.2%

– 5-year price change: +74.8%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

22 / 30

Stacker

#9. Southlake

– Typical home value: $1,192,422

– 1-year price change: -1.6%

– 5-year price change: +51.7%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

23 / 30

Stacker

#8. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $1,198,794

– 1-year price change: -1.6%

– 5-year price change: +46.1%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

24 / 30

Stacker

#7. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $1,383,580

– 1-year price change: -8.1%

– 5-year price change: +48.9%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

25 / 30

Stacker

#6. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1,619,094

– 1-year price change: +6.4%

– 5-year price change: +109.6%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

26 / 30

Stacker

#5. University Park

– Typical home value: $1,986,083

– 1-year price change: +2.3%

– 5-year price change: +50.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

27 / 30

Stacker

#4. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $2,118,680

– 1-year price change: +2.2%

– 5-year price change: +27.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

28 / 30

Stacker

#3. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,187,347

– 1-year price change: -5.9%

– 5-year price change: +84.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

29 / 30

Stacker

#2. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $2,384,944

– 1-year price change: +3.4%

– 5-year price change: +58.6%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

30 / 30

Stacker

#1. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,616,835

– 1-year price change: +5.5%

– 5-year price change: +92.6%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX