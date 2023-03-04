Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and Beautiful New House.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $7,455,342, which is 791% higher than the state average of $290,863.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Texas

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 12

#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX: 11

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 4

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Prosper

– Typical home value: $744,478

– 1-year price change: +7.9%

– 5-year price change: +55.0%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#29. Spicewood

– Typical home value: $746,052

– 1-year price change: +7.2%

– 5-year price change: +89.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#28. Double Oak

– Typical home value: $746,974

– 1-year price change: +10.0%

– 5-year price change: +38.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#27. Dripping Springs

– Typical home value: $749,594

– 1-year price change: +4.2%

– 5-year price change: +78.5%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#26. Copper Canyon

– Typical home value: $792,752

– 1-year price change: +9.4%

– 5-year price change: +59.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#25. Terrell Hills

– Typical home value: $796,356

– 1-year price change: +2.1%

– 5-year price change: +28.0%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#24. Lakeway

– Typical home value: $796,838

– 1-year price change: +4.3%

– 5-year price change: +69.8%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#23. Sunrise Beach

– Typical home value: $802,090

– 1-year price change: +15.7%

– 5-year price change: +89.5%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#22. Colleyville

– Typical home value: $806,835

– 1-year price change: +10.2%

– 5-year price change: +43.5%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#21. Shavano Park

– Typical home value: $870,534

– 1-year price change: +6.1%

– 5-year price change: +33.7%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#20. The Hills

– Typical home value: $881,870

– 1-year price change: +5.1%

– 5-year price change: +56.7%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#19. Olmos Park

– Typical home value: $906,816

– 1-year price change: +2.3%

– 5-year price change: +16.9%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#18. Bee Cave

– Typical home value: $915,368

– 1-year price change: +7.0%

– 5-year price change: +68.0%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#17. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $922,114

– 1-year price change: +4.8%

– 5-year price change: +80.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#16. Bellaire

– Typical home value: $947,434

– 1-year price change: +4.8%

– 5-year price change: +12.5%

– Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#15. Parker

– Typical home value: $959,008

– 1-year price change: +8.0%

– 5-year price change: +54.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#14. Lucas

– Typical home value: $969,104

– 1-year price change: +7.7%

– 5-year price change: +55.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#13. Sunset Valley

– Typical home value: $988,640

– 1-year price change: +7.7%

– 5-year price change: +56.0%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#12. Volente

– Typical home value: $991,354

– 1-year price change: +5.8%

– 5-year price change: +88.9%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#11. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $1,088,489

– 1-year price change: +8.3%

– 5-year price change: +75.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#10. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $1,096,117

– 1-year price change: +5.5%

– 5-year price change: +48.3%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#9. Southlake

– Typical home value: $1,123,842

– 1-year price change: +8.9%

– 5-year price change: +53.6%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#8. Round Top

– Typical home value: $1,129,911

– 1-year price change: +25.2%

– 5-year price change: +169.2%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#7. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $1,328,079

– 1-year price change: +2.2%

– 5-year price change: +51.9%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#6. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1,799,700

– 1-year price change: +16.8%

– 5-year price change: +104.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#5. University Park

– Typical home value: $1,884,755

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +49.5%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#4. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $2,007,975

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +27.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#3. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,175,764

– 1-year price change: +10.8%

– 5-year price change: +89.6%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#2. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $2,296,759

– 1-year price change: +15.3%

– 5-year price change: +58.6%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#1. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,591,337

– 1-year price change: +19.5%

– 5-year price change: +93.1%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

