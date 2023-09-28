The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cidercade has made a name for itself in the Lonestar state as a family-friendly venue. They are now getting ready to open their largest location yet with all the perks and games included!

The new location will open Sept. 28 and will be conveniently located in the bustling downtown of Arlington not too far from the AT&T stadium and Globe Life Field.

Joel Malone, CEO and Co-Founder of Bishop Cider, shared his excitement, saying, “Arlington is already known as an entertainment destination, so I knew we had to build something awesome. Cidercade Arlington is not only our largest location yet, but it includes a much larger variety of games and experiences”

Arlington too far?

Bishop has also announced a new Cidercade location in Dallas, expanding the existing Cidercade Dallas. The current location will remain open, with construction for the new one near Love Field Airport projected to be ready in 2024. The 79,000 square feet location is nearly ten times larger.

Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisan food*, and offers an “entertainment

buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee and the games and activities are free to play. To learn more about Cidercade, visit Cidercade.com.