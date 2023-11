The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cinepolis, a luxury cinema in Dallas, is offering “The best way to spread Christmas cheer.”

Cinepolis will be featuring ‘Elf’ for one night only on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a three-course dinner that includes two themed drinks.

All ages are welcome to the event and you can start to reserve your seats now.

