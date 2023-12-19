The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Many people are still finishing up their holiday shopping for the year. With the surge in shopping, there is also an increase in holiday scams.

Adobe projected more than $200 billion will be spent before the month’s end. Americans just this year set online shopping records on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Consumers should be mindful of their spending over the next few weeks as an unprecedented number of holiday scams are expected.

Social Catfish, a company combatting online scams using reverse search technology, released a study on the State of Internet Scams 2023 using data from the FBI and FTC.

Texas ranked No. 4 in the nation with 38,661 victims losing $763 million, with Americans losing a record $10.3 billion to online scams last year, the company warns.

To avoid higher losses this year, Social Catfish wants holiday shoppers to be aware of these holiday scams.

5 Hot Holiday Online Scams to Avoid Right Now:

Sold Out Toy Scam: Scammers have their finger on the pulse and know which holiday toys are in demand. They know girls will be clamoring for Barbie and will offer these products at extremely low prices, even when they are sold out elsewhere.

How to Avoid: Google the retailer and the word “scam” to see if anything pops up.

Secret Santa: Scammers use social media to set up online gift exchanges to capture the holiday spirit. Unfortunately, they rake in the cash and prizes without reciprocating.

How to Avoid: Perform a reverse search to verify the identity of the person you are gifting.

Grandparent AI Scams: As holiday travel increases, scammers will use AI to “voice clone” a person based on their social media videos. Grandparents may get a call from “their grandchild” saying they are in danger and need money sent immediately. It is a scam.

How to Avoid: Establish a safe word for your family if anyone is in trouble.

Compromised Amazon or Bank Account Scams: With transactions ramping up during the holidays, scammers send texts and emails claiming your Amazon or bank account has been compromised. They ask you to verify the account but steal your money.

How to Avoid: Do not respond to the message, contact the business directly.

Fraudulent Websites: Scammers create fake websites using familiar logos from well-known retailers. They appear legitimate, but any gifts purchased will never arrive and any personal information provided may lead to identity theft.

How to Avoid: Use Who.Is to see when the website was created. Beware of poor grammar.

Always be mindful of your money and where you trust to use your card! Stay alert as the scammers are too.