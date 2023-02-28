DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicago’s Buona is coming to Texas in 2023 with Italian food goodness. Buona is considered the largest Family-Owned and Operated Italian Beef Restaurant.

The Chicago restaurant chain has been successful in the Midwest and they plan to expand its reach by opening new locations throughout Texas. This will allow more people to experience their traditional Italian dishes and enjoy the unique flavors and atmosphere of their restaurants.

Buona’s website said they plan to target Florida, Texas, and Arizona for new franchise locations in the coming year.

Italian Beef is Buona’s specialty, but it also makes Chicago-style hot dogs, pizzas, burgers, salads, soups, paninis, desserts, and specialty beer & wine.