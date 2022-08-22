DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time for a certain Texan’s pockets after this August weekend!

The Texas Lottery reports a $12,072 winning ticket was sold somewhere in the state from the Lotto Texas August 20 drawing. That ticket matched five of the six winning numbers to net the big win; the winning numbers were 2, 13, 20, 33, 42, and 45.

No one in the state matched all six of the winning numbers to win the $11.75 million jackpot. That jackpot has now reached $12.25 million with a cash value of $7.89 million for the August 22 drawing on Monday.

“Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery says.