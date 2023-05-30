DALLAS(KDAF)—Wow!! Houston is really taking the prize this week!

The Texas Lottery reports $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Houston, Texas from Saturday’s drawing. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 24, 38, 39, 48, and 56 with the Powerball 4. “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Houston”, said Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Krogers on 6350 N Eldridge Parkway in Houston; the ticket was a quick pick.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, May 31 with a jackpot of $239 million which has a cash value of $121.5 million.