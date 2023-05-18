DALLAS(KDAF)— This individual outside of San Antonio has all the money they need to enjoy a night out on the town with friends… Are they looking for more friends? LOL

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday’s drawing was sold in Lacoste.”A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #LaCoste!”, Texas Lottery Tweeted.

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the May 17 drawing (3, 7, 25, 29, and 33). It was sold at Lacoste Food Mart at 11850 in the city of Lacoste; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”