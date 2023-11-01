The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays can be very stressful for many Americans. Thanksgiving is no different, with many restaurants and businesses getting ready with deals around Dallas. You have other things to worry about like picking up your family from the airport or decorating the house for the holidays, let’s make life easier.

The Island Spot

The Island Spot will offer a delicious “Jerk Turkey” starting at $79.99, which can be accompanied by authentic Jamaican sides like rice & peas, fried plantains and beef patties.

Bone Daddy’s

A low-country BBQ restaurant, offers an easy and delicious Thanksgiving menu available for pickup including the below. Guests can call ahead and place their orders for pickup the day before Thanksgiving.

including the below. Guests can call ahead and place their orders for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Smoked Turkey: Starting at $85

Full Feast: Starting at $125 Includes turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, pudding, rolls and turkey gravy

Thanksgiving Menu: Cornbread Dressing: $15 Streuseled Sweet Potatoes: $15 Mashed Potatoes: $15 Green Beans: $15 Cobbler: $19 Pudding: $19 Turkey Gravy: $9 Dinner Rolls: $7



Fairmont Dallas

Thanksgiving meals can be purchased for a serving of 8 for $350 or a serving of 4 for $185 dollars with options to add a la carte protein, sides, and desserts. Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 17 at noon and are available for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. or Thursday, November 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Fairmont Dallas guests also have the option to dine in and partake in Fairmont’s grand Thanksgiving Brunch held in the International Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

For guests looking to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, the iconic underground Dallas restaurant, Dakota’s Steakhouse, will be open for dine-in from 10:30 a.m to 3:45 p.m. The Thanksgiving Day 3-course special menu includes classically elevated holiday dishes for $75 per person and $37 for kids under 12.

Sloane’s Corner

Order an entire Thanksgiving feast from Sloane’s Corner for $130 for two people and $60 for every additional person. While the restaurant will be closed for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, Sloane’s Corner is offering Thanksgiving takeaway. The main course offers a choice between Herb Roasted Turkey and Duroc Pork Rack.