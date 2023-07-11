The semi-finalists in the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards have been chosen! What better day to see them all but on National State Fair Food Day?

Comprising of 19 savory and 17 sweet entries, these semi-finalists are competing for three winning titles: Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”

July 11 marks the first-ever National State Fair Day. “This year, Food Service Direct will be celebrating the first-ever National State Fair Food Day on July 11. There is much to love about state fairs — the rides, competitions, stalls, and the best part, food! While nothing beats attending a state fair, sometimes we just want to enjoy all the great food without waiting in lines with crowds of people,” National Today mentions.

Check out the featured semi-finalists here and see your favorites when the Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 29, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.