DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili in Texas is probably just as important as steaks, barbecue, TexMex, and other food staples the Lone Star States has to offer.

The fall season is here and there’s nothing quite like a bowl of chili in the afternoon or evening with friends and family critiquing every seasoning, addition, and accompanying toppings you’ve set out for all to enjoy with the chili.

October is National Chili Month and NationalToday touts, “When the weather cools down and the campfire gets going, there’s no better comfort food than chili to warm your soul and make it a perfect night. Every October, when autumn starts to chill our bones, break out the bread bowls and warm up with National Chili Month.”

Trips to Discover released a report of the best chili cook-offs and festivals in the state of Texas, and while putting or omitting beans in your chili is a talking point, we’re not discriminating in this list.

“Chili is somewhat of a classic Texas dish, therefore there are plenty of chili cook-offs held in the state. The largest chili cook-off occurs in the town of Terlingua, and winners of smaller cook-offs in the state qualify for a spot in the championship cook-off in this west Texas town. Chili is ranked on smell, color, consistency, and of course taste and aftertaste,” the report says.

Chili, BBQ & Dutch Oven Cook-Off: State Fair of Texas – Dallas

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest – Galveston

Czhilispiel – Flatonia

Pflugerville Pfall Chili Pfest – Pflugerville

Chilifest Music Festival – Somerville

CASI Terlingua International Chili Championship (TICC) – Terlingua

Original Terlingua International Championship Chili Cookoff – Terlingua