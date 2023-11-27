KDAF (DALLAS) — Thanksgiving has passed but holiday shopping continues making it peak time for credit card fraud.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, credit card fraud is the most common type of identity theft in 2023. Reports have drastically increased by a whopping 62 percent since the pandemic.

Texas is no stranger to credit card fraud, with the state having one of the highest number of reports of the crime. A new study by BackgroundChecks.org ranks two Texas cities in the top 10 for most credit card fraud reports.

Dallas and Houston were both featured on the list, with Houston coming in at No. 7 and Dallas following right after. “Texas is also home to two cities within the top ten ranking, including Houston (No. 7) and Dallas (No. 8). Statewide, Texas reported 31,591 instances of credit card fraud, which makes it the 7th highest ranked state in the nation for fraud, according to the FTC,” the research mentioned.

The top state with the most reported credit card fraud goes to Florida. The FTC reports that Florida is the country’s capital for credit card fraud. A staggering 37,999 instances of the crime have been reported by Floridians in 2023. In particular, three Florida metros rank among the highest cities for credit card fraud in the country. More than 20,000 credit card fraud complaints were reported in 2023 in the Miami metropolitan area.

See the list below of the top ten and the full list of states here.

RANK Metro Area State Credit Card Fraud Reports per 100K (2023) Credit Card Fraud Reports 2023 1 Miami Florida 20,386 332.1 2 Atlanta Georgia 13,186 211.4 3 Los Angeles California 26,638 206.9 4 Las Vegas Nevada 4,053 174.5 5 Orlando Florida 4,728 171.0 6 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 10,414 166.9 7 Houston Texas 11,238 152.5 8 Dallas Texas 11,170 140.6 9 Charlotte North Carolina 3,493 126.7 10 Tampa Florida 4,035 122.6