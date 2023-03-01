DALLAS (KDAF) — Everything is bigger in Texas but what cities within this massive state have the biggest pocketbooks?

A report from HomeSnacks analyzed nearly 350 places throughout the Lone Star State to find where the 1-percenters live and, eventually, find the 10 richest cities in Texas for 2023.

“Cities on our list like Southlake and Trophy Club have some the fanciest golf courses. And cities like Fair Oaks Ranch and Prosper provide the idyllic Texas backdrop where you can chase tumbleweed for miles and/or ride your horse into the sunset. These cities have staycation written all over them,” the report said.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 richest cities in Texas this year:

Southlake Bellaire Alamo Heights Lucas Lakeway Coppell Heath Highland Village Bee Cave Keller

HomeSnacks looked at several factors to find the richest cities, like poverty rate, median household income, unemployment rate, and where the richest of the rich live. Click here for a look at the full report.