DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of the best foods in Texas are the staples, steak, Tex-Mex, barbecue among others, but did you know that a Central Texas town is home to one of the top German eateries in the country?

If you’re feeling hungry, then get ready to enjoy some of the best food that German cuisine has to offer as you’ll get full, especially if you enjoy some beer. We checked out a report from Yelp on the top 30 German eateries in the country worth eating at this winter.

“You don’t have to travel all the way to Germany this winter to get your Schnitzel, Spätzle or Bratwurst fix. We’ve rounded up the Top 30 German Eateries around the US to satisfy your craving anytime,” the report said.

If you’re looking for the Texas spot, head over to Lampasas, TX and walk into Eve’s Cafe for a meal you won’t forget. Yelp ranked Eve’s Cafe the No. 20 German eateries in the U.S.

The cafe says, “Eve’s Cafe specializes in Schnitzel – a breaded pork loin smothered with your favorite traditional toppings. Served with a freshly tossed salad with homemade German house dressing & your choice of Spatzle or French Fries.”