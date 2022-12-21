DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is known for its food scene from all over the state whether it’s Dallas, Fort Worth San Antonio, Houston or the smaller cities, but there’s a new restaurant in Austin that was a must-visit in 2022.

A report from Love Food found every state’s best new restaurant to book in 2022 and Texas’ pick is a two-for-one in the Central Texas. “There seems to be a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you’re in. We’ve gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts,” the report said.

The report says that The Grey Market and The Diner Bar in Austin is Texas’ top new spot for 2022; it’s a diner that’s serving the taste of Savannah, Georgia and a market serving Southern breakasts, burgers and more.

“The Grey, in the charming Georgian city of Savannah, already has a cult following. It’s the vision of James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey, who has now brought two sister restaurants to Texas’ cool capital: The Diner Bar and The Grey Market, both located on the ground level of the also new Thompson and Tommie Hotels.

“The Diner Bar serves the type of imaginative seasonal cuisine the Savannah spot is known for, while the market (pictured) has hearty Southern breakfasts, burgers, grab-and-go salads and delights like Sunday fried chicken,” the report said.