DALLAS (KDAF) — Enjoying some of the best cuisines in the world can happen in pretty much every city throughout Texas, but right now, it’s all about finding the best bowl of bouillabaisse in the world.

Wednesday, December 14 is National Bouillabaisse Day! “The main components are fish, including eel and shellfish, vegetables, and the broth. What makes this stew unique are the herbs and spices. Also, the broth and fish are served separately, accompanied by sliced bread with a rouille spread (think garlic mayonnaise). Bon appétit,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Taste Atlas as food experts have picked out the best spots in the world for a bowl of bouillabaisse and surprisingly enough, a Central Texas spot has cracked into the top 10!

For one of the best bouillabaisse in the world, just head over to Austin and walk into Perla’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and dig in.

The restaurant says, “Perla’s was founded in the Spring of 2009 by chefs Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman with the goal of establishing a great oyster bar & seafood joint on beloved South Congress Avenue.

“Perla’s offers fresh fish and oysters flown in daily from both coasts with an emphasis on sourcing from the Gulf of Mexico and simple, clean preparations. The bar makes delicious coastal cocktails and the wine list is stocked with fun sparkling, rosé & white wines.”