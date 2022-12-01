DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don’t always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking. So, why not go out to find which restaurant’s dessert menu could replace your array of desserts with a single taste?

We’ve heard rumors, and we’ve seen the claims, but we’re here to put them to rest. We checked out a report from the prestigious Eat This, Not That! on the best dessert menu in every state across America.

“It’s the question that closes out every great meal: “Did you save room for dessert?” The correct answer is always “Yes!” at these restaurants that put extra thought and time into their dessert menus,” the report said.

So, when it comes to the Lone Star State, where do you need to go? Well, head down to the Central Texas city of Austin and dive into the dessert menu over at Anthem.

The report touts, “Known for its “Tex-Asian” food, Anthem’s dessert menu features unique sweet treats. The Hong Kong Waffle is a green tea bubble waffle topped with a vanilla or chocolate ice cream, drizzled with salted caramel, and then garnished with mochi candy and chocolate poky sticks. The Upside Down Pineapple Bread Pudding is made with King’s Hawaiian bread (genius, right?) as well as toasted coconut and macadamia nuts.”