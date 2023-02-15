DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone always looks to the big prizes win it comes to the biggest lottery games in the U.S. but the Mega Millions and the Powerball have some killer secondary and lower-tier prizes up for grabs every drawing.

A perfect example from the Texas Lottery as they report a resident in Central Texas has recently claimed a $2 million secondary Powerball prize, “A Killeen resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Jan. 28.”

It was purchased at 7-Eleven on Willow Springs Road in the city of Killeen, and the big winner has decided to remain anonymous. This Quick Pick ticket was able to match all five of the white numbers but not the red Powerball to take home the second-tier prize.

“Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*,” the lottery explained.