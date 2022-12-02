DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got an itch, scratch it, and if you’ve got a lottery ticket that’s scratchable, scratch it, but don’t lose it because you might just have $1 million in your hands.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize was claimed in the east-central Texas city of Brenham. The resident claimed the top prize from the scratch ticket game 500X.

This ticket was purchased at an AM PM Express on Main Street in Brenham; the winner chose to remain anonymous.

“This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes,” the lottery said.