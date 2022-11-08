DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it’s a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let’s say, $1 million.

The Texas Lottery reports a Central Texas resident is $1M richer after claiming a Powerball win from the Halloween (Oct. 31) drawing, “A Cedar Park resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 31.”

The Cedar Park local purchased the ticket at Reserve By Camco on Cluck Creek Trail. The big winner chose to remain anonymous.

“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-19-36-39-59), but not the red Powerball number (13),” the lottery reports.