DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Central Texas is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize from a scratch ticket, “A Rockdale resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.”

The ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor on Cameron Avenue in the city of Rockdale; the big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery adds that this was the second of eight top prizes worth $1M to be claimed in this game, “$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.”