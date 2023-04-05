Waco, TX (FOX 44) — After pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges Trump returned home to Mar-A-Lago this evening to give remarks for his presidential campaign.

Trump’s team has been speaking with media throughout this process and they’ve maintained his innocence.

Former McLennan County District Attorney, Vic Feazell says this will be an unprecedented lengthy process to go through 34 felony charges.

“Sounds like it’s rather vague. His lawyers are already coming up with attacks against that indictment. There will probably be some motions to quash that indictment,” said Feazell.

Feazell says there’s no way to know right now if Trump will or will not be found guilty.

He says what is important right now is to control the narrative.

“You know, I’m wondering how they’re going to get a jury on this case because most everybody has an opinion,” said Feazell.

Amid multiple reports of the case and Trump pleading not guilty to 34 counts, Feazell says each felony count being looked at could overshadow the initial case.

“What they’re also trying to do is a smoke and mirrors thing away from what the actual facts of the case,” said Feazell. “Stormy Daniels payment money, sending it through your lawyer, that kind of stuff. That’s the core of the case.”

Texas A&M law professor, Cynthia Alkon Ph.D. also says it’s too early know if Trump will be found guilty or not.

In terms of media coverage and attention, Alkon says the entire court system must be mindful of its responsibilities.

“The prospective jury and then the actual jury that’s selected on this is going to view the evidence. So I think it’s a huge concern, and I imagine it’s a huge concern for the prosecution and also for the defense,” said Alkon.

Feazell says the best thing we all can do is to allow the justice system do its job.

“The best thing we can do as Americans is watch the process play out. Don’t go out there and riot. Don’t destroy anything. Don’t burn anything. Don’t be mean to people. Just watch it and let our process work,” said Feazell.

Trump is expected to be back in court in December.

Alkon says this gives the defense and prosecution time to look over evidence and prepare, and have the opportunity for pre-trial motions.