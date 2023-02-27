DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to breakfast there are staples like pancakes, omelets, eggs benedict, waffles, and more, but there’s a staple throughout the south, mainly Texas, that is bringing the flavors for the most important meal of the day.

A report from Mashed found the 15 best breakfast restaurants in the country and a Central Texas eatery is bringing breakfast tacos to the forefront of the best in the country.

Austin’s Valentina’ Tex Mex BBQ is one of the best breakfast spots in the country with its breakfast tacos.

“This little truck is known for serving BBQ in fresh, homemade tortillas and breakfast is no exception. Up until 11 a.m., you can stop by for a taco slathered in hand-chopped salsa, fluffy eggs, cheese, thick-cut smoked bacon, and a big ol’ slab of brisket. It’s the best of everything Texas and in one bite you’ll agree that this is the best breakfast taco you’ve ever had,” the report said.

We are doing the most to highlight the best breakfast in the US because Monday, Feb. 27 is The Big Breakfast Day!

National Today said, “We think that’s pretty huge because it celebrates breakfast foods and snacks and encourages people to eat breakfast, something that many Americans and people from other nationalities skip for dietary reasons. We want to encourage everyone to start eating their breakfast again, and what better way to do that than by celebrating The Big Breakfast Day?”