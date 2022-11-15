DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it isn’t a Texas Longhorns win but one Central Texas resident is feeling just fine after becoming a Texas Lottery millionaire.

After scratching their way to victory, a resident of Austin has claimed a top prize worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Money. It was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Highway 290 in the city of Elgin.

The big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

“This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Money offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes,” the lottery said.