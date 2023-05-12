Dallas (KDAF)—Texas has its fair share of celebs who just can’t get enough of the Lone Star state.

Some celebrities love the state so much they have decided to leave their mark and open businesses. Famous actors, artists, athletes, and others have made investments there.

If you’re in the mood for a star-studded meal, check out these places below:

Walton’s Fancy and Staple – Austin, TX owned by Sandra Bullock

Actress Sandra Bullock is the owner of Walton’s Fancy and Staple, a bakery and cafe offering comfort food from brunch to dinner.

2. Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint – Arlington, TX owned by Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint is a casual dining restaurant located in Arlington, owned by Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri. Tacos, burritos, and quesadillas are just a few of the Mexican-inspired foods the restaurant serves.

3. Magnolia Table – Waco, TX owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines

Celebrity home renovation and design pair Chip and Joanna Gaines own Magnolia Table, a restaurant in Waco, Texas. With its taste of the Gaines’ hospitality and commitment to designing lovely places, Magnolia Table has grown to be a well-liked destination for both tourists and residents.

4. The Rustic – Dallas, TX owned by Pat Green

Country Singer, Pat Green and his partners are the owners of The Rustic, a chain of restaurants and live music venues with sites all around Texas. In Dallas, it has become a popular destination for casual dining, socializing, and enjoying live music in a relaxed and comfortable setting.

5. Troy’s at Texas Live! – Arlington, TX owned by Troy Aikman

The sports bar and restaurant are situated in Arlington, Texas, close to Globe Life Park and the AT&T Stadium. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is the co-owner of the business.

Make sure to check these events the next time you are in Texas!