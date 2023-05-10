DALLAS (KDAF) — KFC is treating your mom right by giving the gift of their delicious chicken for FREE!

This Mother’s Day, the southern fried chicken food chain is offering free KFC Nuggets from Mom’s little nuggets as part of their KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal.

“The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal makes it easy for her to enjoy both with a meal the whole family will love this Mother’s Day. With new KFC Nuggets included for free, it’s KFC’s way of showing appreciation for moms everywhere,” said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC, U.S.

Credit: KFC

KFC said each meal not only will include 12 nuggets but also the customer’s choice of an 8-piece chicken tender or chicken on the bone, two large homestyle sides, four biscuits, and KFC dipping sauces.

You can print a free downloadable Mother’s Day card in either English or Spanish. which can be emailed directly to your mom or family. The offer will be available on the KFC mobile app or kfc.com from May 10 through May 14.