Live a little, splurge a little — if you don't, who will?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Could you imagine paying $250 for a martini?

Well if that is something that seems affordable to your tax bracket or you just want to splurge a little, The Bowden House in Dallas has you covered.

The Bowden House has become a symbol of luxury as it has gained notoriety for its legendary $250 martini. The martini is made from Beluge Gold Line Vodka, Nolet’s Reserve Gin, Cocchi extra dry vermouth and Japanese Yuzu bitters. It’s paired perfectly with chips and Caviar service.

You can share this drink by yourself, or you can try it with a friend for $400. If the martini isn’t your style, there’s a plethora of different drink options available that average the normal price of a drink in Dallas for between $14 to $20.

