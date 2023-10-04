The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you have an interest in Korean food and culture? Then you may want to check out the Korean Moon Festival in Carrollton TX!

The event will include over 60 types of food and sale vendors, live performances and more! The festival will be held Oct. 7 starting at 11 a.m.

The festival is the largest Asian festival held in North Texas with a goal to bring awareness to Korean pride and status to the Korean community.

The theme for the festival this year will definitely bring a “light” to the DFW area. “The theme of this year’s Korean Festival is ‘Moonlight’. In keeping with the date adjacent to Chuseok, the subtitle was ‘Korean Moon Festival Together’. It implies the idea of ​​leading harmony by looking at the moonlight without distinguishing between regions and races,” according to the festival website.

The location will be in the parking lot behind H Mart until 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.