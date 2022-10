CARROLLTON, Texas (KETK) – The Carrollton Police Department announced early Wednesday morning a beloved officer died in the line of duty overnight.

The department said the officer was backing up another officer in a DWI investigation “when he was hit by a passenger car.”

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer was transported a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The department said more information will be shared as they can.