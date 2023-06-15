DALLAS(KDAF)— Millionaires are forming a larger community in one of Texas’s fastest-growing cities.

Henley and Partner’s 2023 wealth report, Austin is the #1 city for the fastest growing city for millionaires, beating cities like Los Angelos and New York.

Henley and Partners said, “Austin saw a millionaire growth rate of 102% from 2012 to 2022. In December 2022, Austin was home to 30,500 millionaires, 86 centi-millionaires, and nine billionaires”.

Also, Austin has also become a growth market for luxury real estate. You can check out the report or look below to see what other city was on the list.

Top 5 fastest-growing U.S. cities for millionaires

Austin, Texas West Palm Beach, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Miami, Florida Greenwich and Darien, Connecticut