DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s almost the most wonderful of the year or, for some of you we’re already there as November marks the beginning of the holiday season, and with the holiday season means the rise of Christmas cookies.

If you’re baking or out shopping for a dozen or more cookies, you might need to know what flavors you need to be focused on, and of course, we’ve got your back. We checked out a report from Real Simple on the most popular Christmas cookies in the U.S. and specifically, Texas.

“Each state has distinctive preferences. Still, some cookies get more love than others. Based on this data from General Mills, Peanut Butter Blossoms are the most popular Christmas cookie in the country; it’s the most-visited cookie recipe in seven states, which means it’s the most common favorite cookie in the U.S. That’s a pretty high honor,” the report said.

For the state of Texas, it is the humble yet always delicious sugar cookies that have taken the top spot; with the most popular cookie in the country being the Peanut Butter Blossoms.

Here are all of the top cookies:

Sugar Cookie M&M’s Bars

Easiest-Ever Russian Tea Cakes

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Peanut Butter Blossoms

Easy Spritz Cookies

Easy Holiday Oatmeal Cookies

Easy Italian Christmas Cookies

Cream Cheese Pecan Cookies

Easy Gingerbread Cookies

Candy Cane Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cakes

Swedish Kringle

Easy Christmas Crinkle Cookies

Nutella Swirled Meringue Cookies

2-Ingredient PB-Chocolate Truffles

Christmas Snickerdoodles

Easy Kolaczki Cookies

Cake Mix Gooey Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies

Black and White Cookies

Buckeye Delights

Melted Snowman Sugar Cookies

Easy Peanut Butter Cookie Cups

German Almond Cookies