DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s almost the most wonderful of the year or, for some of you we’re already there as November marks the beginning of the holiday season, and with the holiday season means the rise of Christmas cookies.
If you’re baking or out shopping for a dozen or more cookies, you might need to know what flavors you need to be focused on, and of course, we’ve got your back. We checked out a report from Real Simple on the most popular Christmas cookies in the U.S. and specifically, Texas.
“Each state has distinctive preferences. Still, some cookies get more love than others. Based on this data from General Mills, Peanut Butter Blossoms are the most popular Christmas cookie in the country; it’s the most-visited cookie recipe in seven states, which means it’s the most common favorite cookie in the U.S. That’s a pretty high honor,” the report said.
For the state of Texas, it is the humble yet always delicious sugar cookies that have taken the top spot; with the most popular cookie in the country being the Peanut Butter Blossoms.
Here are all of the top cookies:
- Sugar Cookie M&M’s Bars
- Easiest-Ever Russian Tea Cakes
- Sugar Cookie Cutouts
- Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Easy Spritz Cookies
- Easy Holiday Oatmeal Cookies
- Easy Italian Christmas Cookies
- Cream Cheese Pecan Cookies
- Easy Gingerbread Cookies
- Candy Cane Cookies
- Mexican Wedding Cakes
- Swedish Kringle
- Easy Christmas Crinkle Cookies
- Nutella Swirled Meringue Cookies
- 2-Ingredient PB-Chocolate Truffles
- Christmas Snickerdoodles
- Easy Kolaczki Cookies
- Cake Mix Gooey Butter Cookies
- Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies
- Black and White Cookies
- Buckeye Delights
- Melted Snowman Sugar Cookies
- Easy Peanut Butter Cookie Cups
- German Almond Cookies