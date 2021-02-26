Call center launched to help Texans with winter storm damage survey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department, launched a call center to help Texans who have little to no internet access with completing the state’s disaster damage survey.

You can call (844) 844-3089 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week to submit information about damages to your property, home or business from the winter storms. This will help the state identify damage across Texas and allow emergency management to understand what has happened after the storms, the governor’s office said.

The information is also provided to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, so the state can show the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals, according to the governor’s office.

The phone line is specifically for Texans who are unable to submit information through the online survey. A state professional might visit impacted homes to take photos and document damage, if needed, Abbott’s office said.

If you do have internet access, you can access the damages survey online here. The tool might take a few minutes to load. This survey is not an application for individual assistance from FEMA; emergency management officials are just using it to record damages in the state.