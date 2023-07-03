DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for some merch for Addison’s big Fourth of July event, Kaboom Town? Texas Life Outfitters is the place to go!

The Texas activewear retailer has a fantastic collection of Kaboom Town souvenirs in collaboration with Addison Kaboom Town. This merch makes sure to encapsulate the thrill and enthusiasm of this star-spangled event.

Their high-quality items, which range from t-shirts and caps to accessories and souvenirs, allow you to celebrate Kaboom Town Addsion all year long.

Shop at Texas Life Outfitters today to embrace your Texan roots and join the community of Kaboom Town fans!