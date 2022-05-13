AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain have told MyHighPlains.com that they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo, despite a recent agreement with the Amarillo City Council. Officials claim there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved an economic development agreement with the chain in February. The agreement established the construction of a 53,000 square foot travel center at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd. on around 20 acres of land. The center is expected to cost around $30 million.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com from the travel center chain, officials with Buc-ee’s said:

“Buc-ee’s has not yet purchased property in Amarillo. Buc-ee’s has a tract of land under contract and the present owner of the tract is involved in a dispute with the adjacent landowner. Buc-ee’s hopes to bring its award-winning restrooms, great food and cheap gas to Amarillo once the dispute has been resolved.” Jeff Nadalo: Buc-ee’s Ltd., General Counsel

According to the Potter-Randall Appraisal District, there are three property owners in the vicinity of where the Buc-ee’s was expected to be located. This includes Attebury Farm LLC out of Amarillo, Speedco Inc. out of Dallas and Roserock Holdings LLC out of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd.

The property currently consists of undeveloped land as well as a road that leads to the “SpeedCo” business, which advertises oil and lube, repair and tires. According to the Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores’ website, Love’s purchased Speedco, a national network of service locations that provides quick lube and inspection services to the trucking industry, in September 2017.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to officials with Attebury Farm LLC and Speedco Inc. regarding the claims of the land dispute from Buc-ee’s and have not heard back. MyHighPlains.com is not aware of what property the dispute is related to.

When MyHighPlains.com reached out to the city of Amarillo, city officials said they had no information regarding this development from the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain.

