DALLAS(KDAF)—Originally from Texas, Buc-ee’s is now a national favorite.

Buc-ee’s was ranked #1 in Forbes’ first-ever Customer Experience All-Stars. The list was compiled by Forbes after an online survey in which consumers reviewed brands and products.

Data was gathered “in partnership with data analytics company HundredX and had 121,000 people rate more than 2,220 different brands and products.

If you’re from Texas, you won’t be surprised to hear that Forbes said, “Buc-ee’s is also praised for its friendly employees, massive layouts, a wide variety of merchandise, and food, including its signature barbecued brisket and beef jerky bar”.

Check out the list below to see if you agree with the other top businesses:

The Top 10

The top ten brands from the report were:

1. Buc-ee’s

2. Chick-fil-A

3. Costco

4. Toyota

5. In-N-Out Burger

6. See’s Candles

7. Trader Joes

8. Chewy

9. Lexus

10. Publix Super Markets