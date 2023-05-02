KDAF (DALLAS) — “It’s Flippin Great!”, is the exact words used by Frontman for Bowling for Soup, Jaret Reddick, to describe the band’s new beer collab with New Jersey brewery Departed Soles.

‘Beer All the Bad Guys Want,’ is the name of the beer. Gluten-free and light-bodied the beer is named after the band’s Grammy-nominated hit single, ‘Girl All the Bad Boys Want’.

The beer will be available at Frisco-based Rollertown Beerworks. Bowling For Soup will also be playing an upcoming show in Dallas on May 5. The beverage will be available for purchase there as well. You can also pre-order on Halftime Beverage.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to two charities, Foundation 45 and Punk Saves Lives. All cans will come with a QR code linked to Foundation 45’s website and mission statement.

There will be more locations and distributors announced soon.