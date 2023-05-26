DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Spring! Going to a farm can be a very fun experience for you and your family.

Dallas city life can take a backseat, especially when it comes to finding new and unique ways to spend time with your family.

We have a list of “pick-your-own fruit” farms that are perfect for a little getaway. If you’re looking for some great picking farms in Texas, be sure to check out these recommendations below.

Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm

Just north of Dallas, this farm is located in Pilot Point, TX. Open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays the farm allows you to pick up a bucket and start picking your strawberries! They also have strawberry jam and icecream as well available. Make sure to arrive early because it is, “First Come, First Serve’, the website read.

Good Earth Organic Farm

Located in Celeste, TX, this farm, unfortunately, had to discontinue strawberry picking due to supply chain issues. However, this farm offers other quirks. You are still able to take a farm tour as well as camp. “Peaceful, cleaner air and if there are no clouds you can see lots of stars. Come out and enjoy our farm,” their website read.

Alford Family Farm

The Alford Farm is k known for its strawberry picking, blueberry picking, blackberry picking, and more. Fruit picking varies from week to week so it’s best to follow their Facebook to keep updated.

Pure Land Farm

At this McKinney, TX farm, you have the option to pick fruits and vegetables. The picking season started mid-May. Their picking season includes carrots, garlic, and beets. As well as fruit picking for blackberries. Here is their site here.