PRESIDIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A West Texas man was arrested by US. border officials who connected him with an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated assault of a child.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Presidio arrested the 55-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, on Monday as he was returning from Mexico.

Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland, Texas,” CBP stated in a news release.

The federal agency did not disclose his identity in the release.

He was turned over to “local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency,” CBP stated.

The arrest was one of 23 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week, according to the federal agency. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault, larceny, domestic abuse and dangerous drugs.