DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many different Halloween events happening around DFW including at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo will be held from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29. The event will include trick-or-treating, themed entertainment, animals and much more. This is a free daytime event offered through Zoo admission or membership.

“One of DFW’s most beloved Halloween traditions is back for its 32nd year! Boo at the Zoo is a popular time to visit the Zoo. With nearly 7,000 animals to see and 64 acres to explore, we’re ready for you! A few insider tips,” their website said.

Trick-or-treat at treat stations located throughout the Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free treat coupons are included with paid general admission tickets, consignment tickets, member IDs and POGO pass holders.

For more information on the event and tickets, click here.